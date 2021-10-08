September Students of the Month
Submitted photo

Swanville Elementary announces its Students of the Month for September.

Each student received a pencil, book and water bottle. The names of Zoe Gies, grade 5 and Mabel Hollermann, grade 3, were drawn and they received a $25 gift certificate from the Swanville Flyer to use in any Swanville business.

Students chosen included front row: William Beniek, left, grade 1; and Dawson Defoe, kindergarten. Second row: Allie Giese, grade 2; left, and Mabel Hollermann, grade 3. Back row (from left): Ali Barthel, grade 6; Zoe Giese, Grade 5; and Maria Keppers, grade 4.

