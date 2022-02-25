Spelling Bee champs
Submitted photo

Beau Thieschafer, grade 7, was the winner of the Swanville School Spelling Bee, and Milo Hutchins, grade 5, was the runner-up.

Thieschafer will compete in the Region Spelling Bee at Sourcewell in Staples, March 23, at 1:30 p.m.

Hutchins, left, and Thieschafer show off their winners’ certificates.

