Bee condos

Participants took home “bee condos” they made using a soup can, toilet paper tubes and rolled strips of paper.

 Photo by Kalley Fosso

On a brisk early autumn day, 120 middle and high school students gathered outdoors at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center (PWELC) to learn about pollinators, healthy soil, community-building and tips for successful eco-action projects during the Youth Eco Solutions (YES) Fall Summit. Participating YES teams included Lac qui Parle Valley, MACCRAY, Mankato East, Mankato West, New London-Spicer, Royalton, Sleepy Eye and Westbrook-Walnut Grove. 

Hands-on activities led by local experts kept students engaged throughout the day. Kids got their hands dirty while conducting tests to compare different soil samples during the healthy soils session led by Stephanie McLain and Jordan Welp from the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NCRS). Laura Molenaar, retired New London-Spicer teacher and former YES coach, discussed the prairie ecosystem and pollinators before teaching students how to create seed bombs using prairie seeds donated by the Kandiyohi Soil and Water Conservation District. YES Coordinator Kalley Fosso guided students to construct “bee condos” out of simple household items, while Jasmine Nieto, another YES Coordinator, helped participants explore ways to connect with each other and their local communities.

