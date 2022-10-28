On a brisk early autumn day, 120 middle and high school students gathered outdoors at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center (PWELC) to learn about pollinators, healthy soil, community-building and tips for successful eco-action projects during the Youth Eco Solutions (YES) Fall Summit. Participating YES teams included Lac qui Parle Valley, MACCRAY, Mankato East, Mankato West, New London-Spicer, Royalton, Sleepy Eye and Westbrook-Walnut Grove.
Hands-on activities led by local experts kept students engaged throughout the day. Kids got their hands dirty while conducting tests to compare different soil samples during the healthy soils session led by Stephanie McLain and Jordan Welp from the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NCRS). Laura Molenaar, retired New London-Spicer teacher and former YES coach, discussed the prairie ecosystem and pollinators before teaching students how to create seed bombs using prairie seeds donated by the Kandiyohi Soil and Water Conservation District. YES Coordinator Kalley Fosso guided students to construct “bee condos” out of simple household items, while Jasmine Nieto, another YES Coordinator, helped participants explore ways to connect with each other and their local communities.
For students, the lessons went beyond ecology. “I feel because my school got put with a group from a different school it made us need to communicate and once we did, it honestly felt so fun and enjoyable. It was the best time I have had,” said one student. Another stated, “I really like seeing so many people from across the state and it was fun meeting new people and coaches who work with YES.”
The event concluded with tips for award-winning team projects provided by judges from the YES Spring Competition: Beth Mercer-Taylor from the Institute on the Environment at University of Minnesota and Scott Glup with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at Litchfield Wetland Management District. The 2022 fall summit was organized by Nieto, Fosso, fellow YES coordinator Deb Groebner and PWELC Executive Director Jennifer Swenson.
Youth Eco Solutions empowers Minnesota youth in grades 7-12 to create solutions to today’s ecological challenges through community-based, hands-on action projects.
YES is a program of Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center in partnership with Ney Nature Center. Major funding for YES comes from the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund (ENRTF) and the National Science Foundation Grant 2147839 with UMN Institute on the Environment. For more information about YES visit www.yesmn.org.
