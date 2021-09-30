St. Cloud State University has been recognized for its honorable commitment to engaged, experiential education by Colleges of Distinction, a one-of-a-kind guide for college-bound students. As an institution whose primary goals are based on student success and satisfaction, St. Cloud State confirms its honor as one of the renowned Colleges of Distinction.
Colleges of Distinction boasts its longstanding support for student-centered schools that traditional rankings often overlook. Founder Wes Creel created Colleges of Distinction to draw more attention to schools like St. Cloud State whose student-centered education prevails in applying theory to practice while fostering a dynamic learning community.
“We are delighted to be identified as a College of Distinction!,” said St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacker. “A designation like this demonstrates our commitment as a university to provide a premier education for our students as they choose from nationally ranked programs, connect with inspiring faculty, gain valuable experiences, and receive individualized attention for their success.”
Colleges of Distinction’s selection process includes conducting in-depth research and detailed interviews with the schools themselves about each institution’s freshman experience and retention efforts alongside its general education programs, career development, strategic plan, student satisfaction, and more — and accepting only those that adhere to the Four Distinctions: Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Community, and Successful Outcomes. Overlaid in the last few years have been a look into High-Impact Practices. This model prioritizes the opportunities institutions have for students that make for a fulfilling, individualized college experience.
“Each school is different, just as every student is different,” Creel said. “There is no number-one college for everyone, so we never rank those in our cohort.”
St. Cloud State’s inclusion is informed by the unique ways it commits to achieving success. Creel and his colleagues found that the most pervasive rankings systems rely on metrics like peer reputation, size of endowment, and alumni salaries. They knew instead that most critical to the student experience were the kinds of engaging experiences that are found at St. Cloud State University: a community living requirement, advising and student success coaching, Huskies First Four (new student orientation), Our Husky Compact, service learning, intensive writing courses, interdisciplinary programs, experiential learning, undergraduate research, classwork with faculty that is directly linked to industry partnerships and projects, capstone projects, study abroad programs, internships, Career Services engagement, and the Husky Advance leadership program.
“Showcasing St. Cloud State University through Colleges of Distinction is a wonderful way to share our story,” said Dr. Jason Woods, St. Cloud State University vice president for strategic enrollment management. “We offer so many opportunities for all of our students as they begin their academic studies as an undergraduate, transfer from another institution, or join us as a graduate student. We encourage future Huskies and their families to begin what will be a life-changing experience with St. Cloud State University!”
“It’s inspiring to see St. Cloud State University commit to the learning styles and community involvement that will best allow their students to thrive,” Creel said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.