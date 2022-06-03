Abby Skwira and Cloey Swenson have been named as the May Students of the Month at Pierz Healy High School. They were chosen by the faculty committee, recognizing their high academic standards, leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities.
Skwira is the daughter of Robyn and Jeremy and has two siblings, Chloe and Lexi.
During her high school career, Skwira was active in choir as section leader, band, jazz choir, jazz band, Bella Voce, drama – with a lead role, the EPIC (Encouraging Positive Influences and Choices) leadership team, Student Council as treasurer and co-chair of Peer Helping.
Of her activities, Skwira listed Bella Voce as her favorite.
“It’s such a positive and fun space,” she said. “Singing with the Bella Voce girls was always the best part of my week.”
Being part of the fall musical was on her list of most memorable experiences.
“We did Legally Blonde and I got to play Elle Woods. It was so fun and I made so many memories with my awesome castmates,” she said.
Pierz High School Choir and Theatre Director Iris Kolodji is Skwira’s role model.
“She is always so positive and fun to be around,” Skwira said. “She also cares about others so much and shares her passion for music with all of her students.”
Kolodji said, “Abby Skwira is one of the most amazing, intelligent and kind young women I have ever had the fortune to meet. Abby has a gentle confidence that radiates to everyone around her.”
Kolodji said Skwira never turns away from helping someone in need. “No matter the intensity of the situation, she does not stray from what she believes is right and just in this world,” Kolodji said. “In a world where it is easy to let yourself blend in with the masses, Abby is authentic, genuine and 100% herself.”
Being part of the cast of “Mamma Mia” at the Paramount Theatre in St. Cloud is what Skwira feels has been her greatest accomplishment to date.
“I took a risk and stepped out of my comfort zone and I’m so glad I did,” she said.
The young woman who friends would describe as outgoing, bubbly, adventurous and kind, will miss seeing her friends every day and the music programs, as she heads to Minnesota State - Mankato to pursue a degree in music education or exercise science.
Swenson is the daughter of Peggy Strack and Jason Swenson and stepmom, Nikki Swenson. She has a brother, Caleb.
During high school, Swenson was involved in track, WEB (Where Everybody Belongs) and Peer Helping.
Her favorite activity was track.
“That team has become like family over the past six years,” she said.
Swenson listed getting to be a part of her class and pep fests as her most memorable experiences.
High School English Teacher Amy Gagne is who Swenson named as a role model.
“She always tries to make us better and always is organized,” she said. “She has been with us ever since we were in seventh grade and helped us to grow.”
Gagne is equally as complimentary of Swenson.
“Cloey is a natural leader. Whether it is working with young incoming seventh-grade students as a WEB leader or cheering on and supporting her peers at track meets, Cloey’s energy and enthusiasm is simply contagious,” Gagne said.
“I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Cloey throughout her high school career, and can only imagine all of the amazing opportunities she will pursue after graduation,” Gagne said.
Having accumulated many college credits during high school, Swenson lists that accomplishment as her greatest.
Described as down to earth, involved, talkative and outgoing by friends, Swenson said she will miss seeing her classmates most as she heads to Minnesota State University - Moorhead to study speech pathology.
As Students of the Month, Skwira and Swenson were eligible for $1,500 scholarships from Farmers and Merchants State Bank, sponsors of the Students of the Month program in Pierz.
