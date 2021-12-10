Swanville Public School announced that senior Shane Lambrecht was chosen as the November Senior High Student of the Month. He is the son of Mike and Julie Lambrecht.
Lambrecht participates in many school activities, including being in the school play in grades 7 – 10. He is a three-sport athlete, participating in football, basketball and baseball since seventh grade. He also added trapshooting to his resume as a freshman.
High school achievements include consistently being on the A Honor Roll, Student of the Month previously, Athlete of the Month in all of his sports, both the ExCel and AAA award male representative for Swanville Schools and All Conference Academic for football in grades 10 – 12, All Conference honorable mention for football and baseball.
“Shane is an excellent student and an all-around good person. I have really enjoyed having Shane in my art classes over the past few years. He has always shown great initiative and creativity when it comes to completing his art projects,” said Kerry Osberg, art instructor. “He is very kind and considerate and he never hesitates to help out his classmates with their work. Shane is the kind of student that makes being a teacher all that more rewarding. I just know he will go on to do great things.”
Lambrecht said his favorite thing about school is spending time with friends and playing sports.
He advises other students to “be responsible, but have fun.”
Outside of school, Lambrecht is active in helping with SAB (Swanville Athletic Boosters) activities.
“Shane is very deserving of this recognition. He is a very mature young man who has always been impressive with his untiring work ethic and desire to achieve the highest standards. He comes to class every day with a positive attitude and an eagerness to learn,” said Social Studies teacher Tom Bzdok. “Shane never seems to be bothered by anything and always seems to be in a good mood. He always seems to have a smile on his face and greets you in a friendly way. Shane is able to remove himself from negative distractions and has an energetic personality that makes him easy to talk with.”
Lambrecht enjoys hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends.
He plans to attend college but is unsure of which college as of yet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.