The hiring process for a new Upsala activities director has included 15 applicants, three of them in-house. Candidate interviews will begin next week, Supt. Vern Capelle told the Upsala School Board, Wednesday.
Retired teacher Mark Herbes agreed to stay on for one more year as activities director (AD) to allow the district time to develop a replacement plan. His time as AD will be done at the end of the current school year.
“We are seeking a candidate who will be able to lead our activities and programs in a manner that reflects the core values of Upsala Area Schools,” Capelle said. “Our candidate pool has individuals with a wide range of abilities and skills including experiences in previous athletic administration positions, teaching and coaching, and even candidates with experience in the business world.”
The plan for the new position includes working half-time as the AD. The duties that fill the other half of the person’s time will be based on the candidate’s capabilities.
“This may involve teaching part-time, or possibly some other administrative role in addition to the AD. We would like to have the AD also be involved in coaching,” said Capelle.
The district’s interview team is composed of administration and teacher/coaching staff members. Its goal is to have a candidate chosen to recommend to the School Board by the end of February.
“We’re looking for the AD to work closely with the community education director to make the facility more accessible for everyone,” said Board Chair Dean Peterson. “We want to keep reminding people in the community that the school belongs to them. There are a lot of really cool assets at the school for people to use.”
Upsala School Board briefs:
In other business Wednesday, the Upsala School Board:
• Approved a $1,000 donation from the Upsala Lions Club for the fifth/sixth grade ski/tubing trip;
• Adopted a resolution for Policy 491 – Mandatory COVID-19 vaccination or testing and face coverings;
• Approved the pay equity implementation report;
• Approved a preliminary extended field trip application for the robotics team;
• Approved a quote from TechCheck to purchase and install a new bus security camera;
• Accepting the resignation of Brock Cichon from the assistant baseball coaching position effective immediately;
• Approved a planned maintenance estimate from Total Energy Systems of $1,548 for semi-annual generator maintenance; and
• Approved the authorization for Ideal Energies, LLC to submit a school readiness assessment application for the Solar for School grant application.
The next regularly scheduled Upsala School Board meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school media center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.