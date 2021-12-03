St. Cloud State University and two St. Cloud businesses will celebrate workforce development grants totaling more than $528,442 with a signing ceremony at 3 p.m. Dec. 14, at the St. Cloud State Welcome Center.
St. Cloud State, in partnership with Eye-Kraft and Sand Companies, earned a $278,442 training grant and $250,000 training grant respectively. These grants were awarded to St. Cloud State from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) in October under the Minnesota Job Skills Partnership.
As part of the grant, St. Cloud State is partnering with local industry companies to strengthen their workforce and will provide customized training to help them maintain their competitive edge in their industries and meet future demands.
Each company will acquire training customized to its specific needs and equipment in order to develop a workforce with cutting-edge knowledge and skills. Eye-Kraft, Sand Companies and St. Cloud State will partner with St. Cloud Technical and Community College (SCTCC) and Ridgewater Community College to deliver customized training.
The grants are intended to have three outcomes:
• The incumbent worker is gaining skills they can carry with them.
• The company is gaining a stronger workforce with enhanced skills specific to their industry.
• St. Cloud State, SCTCC and Ridgewater are gaining increased capacity to develop and deliver new programming that can be used by other businesses .
Eye-Kraft is an independent, family-owned wholesale ophthalmic laboratory in St. Cloud manufacturing eyeglasses and accessories for eye care providers across Minnesota and nationally. Eye-Kraft will be adding $1.6 million in equipment and facilities expansions and anticipating a 30% employment growth.
As an industry leader in 13 states, Sand is a fully integrated design, development, construction and management company in Waite Park for both hotel management and residential property management. To remain competitive, Sand intends to develop their associates while maximizing the use of cutting-edge technology tools enabling them to use integrative real-estate, property management and construction building tools and software.
St. Cloud State University’s Center for Continuing Studies partners with businesses to offer professional development, customized training and host conferences and events.
