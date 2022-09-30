Applications are now being accepted for the Minnesota Credit Union Foundation Scholarship Council (FSC) scholarship program. As part of Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union’s continued efforts to support students and their families in their financial education journey, we encourage those that qualify to apply for this scholarship opportunity available exclusively to Minnesota credit union members.
This year, the Council will be awarding eight $1,000 scholarships to traditional applicants and eight $1,000 scholarships to non-traditional applicants. Any member of a Minnesota Credit Union Network affiliated credit union pursuing post-secondary education in the fall 2023/spring 2024 or a high school senior graduating in 2023 is eligible to apply.
Find more information and a link to the application at mmfcu.org. Applications are being accepted online with a submission deadline of Nov. 30.
To apply, submit an essay not exceeding 500 words answering the following essay question: “With rising costs of living, how has this impacted your financial goals and how can your credit union help you achieve them?”
The FSC has awarded over 340 scholarships totaling over $200,000 since its inception in 1997. The FSC strives to build credit union brand awareness and strengthen member relationships through its scholarship program.
