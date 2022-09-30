Applications are now being accepted for the Minnesota Credit Union Foundation Scholarship Council (FSC) scholarship program. As part of Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union’s continued efforts to support students and their families in their financial education journey, we encourage those that qualify to apply for this scholarship opportunity available exclusively to Minnesota credit union members.

This year, the Council will be awarding eight $1,000 scholarships to traditional applicants and eight $1,000 scholarships to non-traditional applicants. Any member of a Minnesota Credit Union Network affiliated credit union pursuing post-secondary education in the fall 2023/spring 2024 or a high school senior graduating in 2023 is eligible to apply.

Load comments