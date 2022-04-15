MOLMS

Students at Mary of Lourdes Middle School, Ben Schilling, left, son of Dean and Rachel Schilling, and Coltin Waltman, son of Jake and BillieJo Waltman, are being recognized.

Schilling enjoys all the interesting novels they read and had fun participating in the Catholic Schools Marathon, Harvest Moon Ball and movie nights.

Waltman enjoys gym class and likes to play baseball, farm and work on machinery.

