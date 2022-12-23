Fishing lures
Submitted photo

Royalton students (from left): Ethan Schwartz, Ryder Thielen and Greyson Melrose, third graders at Royalton Elementary, are helping construct patriotic themed fishing lures.

The lures are to be sold with all proceeds going to sponsor a disabled American veteran and their family for a week’s vacation at Operation Black Hills Cabin near Custer South Dakota.

Load comments