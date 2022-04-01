Ashton Keith
Submitted photos

Seventh-grader Ashton Keith represented Royalton Public Schools at the Region 5 Spelling Bee, March 23, at Sourcewell.

He placed eighth in the competition.

The Royalton community is proud of his accomplishments and congratulates him on his success.

Pictured are (from left): His mom, Jodi, Ashton and his dad, Josh.

