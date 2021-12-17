ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, December 20 — Chicken nuggets or corn dog, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, December 21 — Mandarin orange chicken, pork egg roll, Rice-A-Roni, carrots, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, December 22 — Pizza or pizza crunchers, pasta salad, peas, fruit, milk.

Thursday, December 23 — Riblet on a hoagie bun or homemade sloppy jo with bun, cheesy hash browns, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Friday, December 24 — No school.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, December 20 — Corn dog or sandwich, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, December 21 — Mandarin orange chicken or sandwich, Rice-A-Roni, carrots, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, December 22 — Pizza or sandwich, pasta salad, peas, fruit, milk.

Thursday, December 23 — Homemade sloppy jo with bun or sandwich, cheesy hash browns, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Friday, December 24 — No school.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

