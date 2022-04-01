ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, April 4 — Corn dog or chicken nuggets, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, April 5 — Mandarin orange chicken or pork egg roll, Rice-A-Roni, California blend, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, April 6 — Pepperoni pizza or pizza crunchers,, fruit, milk.

Thursday, April 7 — Homemade sloppy jo with bun or riblet on a hoagie bun, cheesy hash browns, peas, fruit, milk.

Friday, April 8 — Fish patty on bun or build a sub with all the fixings, potato salad, chips, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, April 4 — Corn dog or sandwich scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, April 5 — Mandarin orange chicken or sandwich, Rice-A-Roni, California blend, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, April 6 — Pizza or sandwich, pasta salad, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Thursday, April 7 — Homemade sloppy jo with bun or sandwich, cheesy hash browns, peas, fruit, milk.

Friday, April 8 — Fish patty on bun or sandwich, potato salad, chips, fruit, milk.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

