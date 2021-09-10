ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, September 13 — Diced chicken with gravy or sausage gravy over buttermilk biscuit, carrots, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, September 14 — Brats with bun or barbecue chicken with bun, batter bite potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, September 15 —Taco in a bag or homemade chicken burrito, corn, fruit, milk.

Thursday, September 16 — Riblet on a hoagie bun or sloppy jo with bun, cheesy hash browns, peas, fruit, milk.

Friday, September 17 — Chicken noodle soup with saltine crackers, garlic cheese bread or ham and cheese with bun, coleslaw, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, September 13 — Diced chicken with gravy or sandwich, carrots, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, September 14 — Brats with bun or sandwich, batter bite potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, September 15 —Taco in a bag or sandwich, corn, fruit, milk.

Thursday, September 16 — Sloppy jo with bun or sandwich, peas, fruit, milk.

Friday, September 17 — Macaroni and cheese or sandwich, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

