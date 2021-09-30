ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH
Monday, October 4 — Diced chicken with gravy or sausage gravy over buttermilk biscuit, broccoli, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, October 5 — Taco in a bag or homemade chicken enchilada, Spanish rice, carrots, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, October 6 — Brats with bun or barbecue chicken with bun, batter bite potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.
Thursday, October 7 — Riblet on a hoagie bun or sloppy jo with bun, cheesy hash browns, peas, fruit, milk.
Friday, October 8 — Chicken noodle soup with saltine crackers, garlic cheese bread or ham and cheese with bun, coleslaw, fruit, milk.
ROYALTON ELEMENTARY
Monday, October 4 — Diced chicken with gravy or sandwich, broccoli, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, October 5 — Taco in a bag or sandwich, Spanish rice, carrots, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, October 6 — Brats with bun or sandwich, batter bite potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.
Thursday, October 7 —Sloppy jo with bun or sandwich, cheesy hash browns, peas, fruit, milk.
Friday, October 8 — Pancake with syrup, sausage links or sandwich, batter bites, fruit, milk.
Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.