ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, October 18 — Chicken nuggets or corn dog, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, October 19 — Hamburger with bun or chicken patty with bun, french fries, peas, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, October 20 — Pizza or shredded barbecue pork with bun, potato salad, peas, fruit, milk.

Thursday, October 21 — MEA - No school.

Friday, October 22 — MEA - No school.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, October 18 — Corn dog or sandwich, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, October 19 — Hamburger with bun or sandwich, french fries, peas, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, October 20 — Pizza or sandwich, potato salad, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Thursday, October 21 — MEA - No school.

Friday, October 22 — MEA - No school.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

