ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, November 8 — Chicken nuggets or corn dog, scalloped potatoes, peas, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, November 9 — Hamburger with bun or turkey wrap with fixings, tater tots, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, November 10 — Pizza or pizza crunchers, potato salad, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Thursday, November 11 — Spaghetti hotdish or cheeseburger hotdish, garlic breadstick, corn, fruit, milk.

Friday, November 12 — No school.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, November 8 — Chicken nuggets or sandwich, scalloped potatoes, green beans fruit, milk.

Tuesday, November 9 — Hamburger with bun or sandwich, tater tots, peas, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, November 10 — Pizza or sandwich, potato salad, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Thursday, November 11 —Cheeseburger hotdish with garlic breadstick or sandwich, corn, fruit, milk.

Friday, November 12 — No school.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

