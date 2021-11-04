ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH
Monday, November 8 — Chicken nuggets or corn dog, scalloped potatoes, peas, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, November 9 — Hamburger with bun or turkey wrap with fixings, tater tots, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, November 10 — Pizza or pizza crunchers, potato salad, broccoli, fruit, milk.
Thursday, November 11 — Spaghetti hotdish or cheeseburger hotdish, garlic breadstick, corn, fruit, milk.
Friday, November 12 — No school.
ROYALTON ELEMENTARY
Monday, November 8 — Chicken nuggets or sandwich, scalloped potatoes, green beans fruit, milk.
Tuesday, November 9 — Hamburger with bun or sandwich, tater tots, peas, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, November 10 — Pizza or sandwich, potato salad, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Thursday, November 11 —Cheeseburger hotdish with garlic breadstick or sandwich, corn, fruit, milk.
Friday, November 12 — No school.
Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.
