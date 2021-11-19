ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH
Monday, November 22 — Mandarin orange chicken or pork egg roll, Rice-A-Roni, broccoli, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, November 23 — Chicken strips or chicken bowls, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, November 24 — No School.
Thursday, November 25 — No School.
Friday, November 26 — No School.
ROYALTON ELEMENTARY
Monday, November 22 — Mandarin orange chicken or sandwich, Rice-A-Roni, mixed vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, November 23 — Chicken strips or sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, November 24 — No School.
Thursday, November 25 — No School.
Friday, November 26 — No School.
Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.