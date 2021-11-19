ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, November 22 — Mandarin orange chicken or pork egg roll, Rice-A-Roni, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, November 23 — Chicken strips or chicken bowls, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, November 24 — No School.

Thursday, November 25 — No School.

Friday, November 26 — No School.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, November 22 — Mandarin orange chicken or sandwich, Rice-A-Roni, mixed vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, November 23 — Chicken strips or sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, November 24 — No School.

Thursday, November 25 — No School.

Friday, November 26 — No School.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

