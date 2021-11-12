ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH
Monday, November 15 — Diced chicken with gravy or sausage gravy over buttermilk biscuit, green beans, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, November 16 — Taco in a bag or homemade chicken enchilada, Spanish rice, carrots, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, November 17 — Brat with bun or barbecue chicken with bun, batter bite potatoes, peas, fruit, milk.
Thursday, November 18 — Riblet on hoagie bun or homemade sloppy jo with bun, cheesy hash browns, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Friday, November 19 — Homemade chicken noodle soup, saltine cracker, garlic cheese bread or ham and cheese with bun, coleslaw, fruit, milk.
ROYALTON ELEMENTARY
Monday, November 15 — Diced chicken with gravy over mashed potatoes or sandwich, broccoli, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, November 16 — Taco in a bag or sandwich, Spanish rice, carrots, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, November 17 — Brat with bun or sandwich, batter bite potatoes, fruit, milk.
Thursday, November 18 — Homemade sloppy jo with bun, cheesy hash browns, green beans, fruit, milk.
Friday, November 19 — Pancake with syrup an sausage links or sandwich, batter bites, fruit, milk.
Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.
