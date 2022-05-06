ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, May 9 — Hamburger on a bun or brat burger on a bun, tater tots, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, May 10 — Chicken strips or chicken bowls, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, May 11 — Hot dog on a bun or homemade meatball sub, tri-tater potato, baked beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, May 12 — Chicken patty with bun or shredded barbecue pork with bun, french fries, peas, fruit, milk.

Friday, May 13 — Cheese pizza or chicken Alfredo, garlic bread stick, broccoli, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, May 9 — Hamburger on a bun or sandwich, french fries, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, May 10 — Chicken strips or sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, May 11 — Hot dog on a bun or sandwich, tri-tater potato, baked beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, May 12 — Chicken patty with bun or sandwich, smiley fries, peas, fruit, milk.

Friday, May 13 — Pizza or sandwich, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

Load comments