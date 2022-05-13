ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, May 16 — Corn dog or chicken nuggets, scalloped potatoes, corn, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, May 17 — Brats with bun or barbecue chicken with bun, batter bite potatoes, carrots, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, May 18 — Pepperoni pizza or pizza crunchers, homemade pasta salad, green beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, May 19 — Homemade sloppy jo with bun or fish burger on bun, cheesy hash browns, California blend, fruit, milk.

Friday, May 20 — Build a burger or build a sub, all the fixings, potato salad, chips, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, May 16 — Corn dog or sandwich, scalloped potatoes, corn, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, May 17 — Mandarin orange chicken or sandwich, Rice-A-Roni, carrots, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, May 18 — Pizza or sandwich, pasta salad, green beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, May 19 — Homemade sloppy jo with bun or sandwich, cheesy hash browns, California blend, fruit, milk.

Friday, May 20 — Chicken patty on a bun or sandwich, potato salad, chips, fruit, milk.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

