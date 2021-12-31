ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, January 3 — Hamburger with bun or turkey with fixings, tater tots, peas, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, January 4 — Chicken strips or chicken bowls, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, January 5 — Hot dogs on bun or homemade meatball sub, tri-tater potato, baked beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, January 6 — Chicken patty with bun or shredded barbecue pork with bun, french fries, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Friday, January 7 — Pizza or chicken Alfredo, garlic breadstick, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, January 3 — Hamburger with bun or sandwich, tater tots, peas, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, January 4 — Chicken strips or sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, January 5 — Hot dogs on bun or sandwich, tri-tater potato, baked beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, January 6 — Chicken patty with bun or sandwich, french fries, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Friday, January 7 — Pizza or sandwich, corn, fruit, milk.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

