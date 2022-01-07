ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, January 10 — Chicken nugget or corn dog, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, January 11 — Mandarin orange chicken or pork egg roll, Rice-A-Roni, carrots, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, January 12 — Pizza or pizza crunchers, pasta salad, peas, fruit, milk.

Thursday, January 13 — Riblet on a hoagie bun or homemade sloppy jo with bun, cheesy hash browns, corn, fruit, milk.

Friday, January 14 — Build a burger or build a sub, all the fixings, potato salad, chips, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, January 10 — Corn dog or sandwich, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, January 11 — Mandarin orange chicken or sandwich, Rice-A-Roni, carrots, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, January 12 — Pizza or sandwich, pasta salad, peas, fruit, milk.

Thursday, January 13 — Homemade sloppy jo with bun or sandwich, cheesy hash browns, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Friday, January 14 — Chicken patty on a bun or sandwich, potato salad, chips, fruit, milk.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

