ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, February 7 — Diced chicken with gravy or sausage gravy, mashed potatoes, roll, corn, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, February 8 — Taco in a bag or homemade chicken enchilada, Spanish rice, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, February 9 — Brats with bun or barbecue chicken with bun, batter bite potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, February 10 — Pizza hot dish or cheeseburger hot dish, garlic breadstick, carrots, fruit, milk.

Friday, February 11 — Homemade soup and saltine cracker, garlic cheese bread or ham and cheese with bun, coleslaw, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, February 7 — Diced chicken with gravy over mashed potatoes or sandwich, corn, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, February 8 — Taco in a bag or sandwich, Spanish rice, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, February 9 — Brats with bun or sandwich, batter bite potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, February 10 — Cheeseburger hot dish with garlic breadstick or sandwich, carrots, fruit, milk.

Friday, February 11 — Pancake with syrup, sausage links or sandwich, hash brown potatoes, fruit, milk.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

