ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, February 21 — No school.

Tuesday, February 22 — Mandarin orange chicken or pork egg roll, Rice-A-Roni, carrots, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, February 23 — Pizza or pizza crunchers, pasta salad, peas, fruit, milk.

Thursday, February 24 — Riblet on a hoagie bun or sloppy jo with bun, cheesy hash browns, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Friday, February 25 — Build a burger or build a sub, all the fixings, potato salad, chips, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, February 21 — No school.

Tuesday, February 22 — Mandarin orange chicken or sandwich, Rice-A-Roni, carrots, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, February 23 — Pizza or sandwich, pasta salad, peas, fruit, milk.

Thursday, February 24 — Sloppy jo with bun or sandwich, cheesy hash browns, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Friday, February 25 — Chicken patty on bun or sandwich, potato salad, chips, fruit, milk.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

