ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, February 14 — Hamburger with bun or brat burger, tater tots, peas, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, February 15 — Chicken strips or chicken bowls, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, February 16 — Hot dogs on bun or homemade meatball sub, tri-tater potato, baked beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, February 17 — Chicken patty with bun or shredded barbecue pork with bun, french fries, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Friday, February 18 — No school.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, February 14 — Hamburger with bun or sandwich, french fries, peas, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, February 15 — Chicken strips or sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, February 16 — Hot dog on a bun or sandwich, tri-tater potato, baked beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, February 17 — Chicken patty with bun or sandwich, french fries, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Friday, February 18 — No school.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

