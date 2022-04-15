Royalton school lunch menus, April 18 - 22 Apr 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGHMonday, April 18 — No school.Tuesday, April 19 — Chicken strips or chicken bowls, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.Wednesday, April 20 — Hot dogs on a bun or homemade meatball sub, tri-tater potato, baked beans, fruit, milk.Thursday, April 21 — Chicken patty with bun or shredded barbecue pork with bun, french fries, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.Friday, April 22 — Cheese pizza or chicken Alfredo, garlic breadstick, broccoli, fruit, milk.ROYALTON ELEMENTARYMonday, April 18 — No school.Tuesday, April 19 — Chicken strips or sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.Wednesday, April 20 — Hot dogs on a bun or sandwich, tri-tater potato, baked beans, fruit, milk.Thursday, April 21 — Chicken patty with bun or sandwich, smiley fries, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.Friday, April 22 — Pizza or sandwich, broccoli, fruit, milk.Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Suspect who allegedly crashed into Pierz business taken into custody Pine Tree Playground due for needed upgrades RU wrestling coach wins Coach of the Year Morrison County Record’s boys Basketball Player of the Year Morrison County child maltreatment reports up in 2021 E-Editions Morrison County Record Apr 10, 2022 0 Online Poll Will you plant a vegetable and/or flower garden this year? You voted: Yes! I have seeds started already, both flowers and vegetables. Yes! I will buy my plants at a local garden center. I would, but I don’t have the space. No, I don’t have the desire or know-how. No, but I have friends that do — and they share! Vote View Results Back
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.