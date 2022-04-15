ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, April 18 — No school.

Tuesday, April 19 — Chicken strips or chicken bowls, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, April 20 — Hot dogs on a bun or homemade meatball sub, tri-tater potato, baked beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, April 21 — Chicken patty with bun or shredded barbecue pork with bun, french fries, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Friday, April 22 — Cheese pizza or chicken Alfredo, garlic breadstick, broccoli, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, April 18 — No school.

Tuesday, April 19 — Chicken strips or sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, April 20 — Hot dogs on a bun or sandwich, tri-tater potato, baked beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, April 21 — Chicken patty with bun or sandwich, smiley fries, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Friday, April 22 — Pizza or sandwich, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

