ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH
Monday, September 27 — Italian dunkers or ham and cheese with bun, oval hash brown, coleslaw, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, September 28 — Hamburger with bun or chicken patty with bun, french fries, green beans, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, September 29 — Pizza or shredded barbecue pork with bun, potato salad, peas, fruit, milk.
Thursday, September 30 — Chicken nuggets or corn dog, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.
Friday, October 1 — Homemade chicken noodle soup, saltine crackers, garlic cheese bread or ham and cheese with bun, coleslaw, fruit, milk.
ROYALTON ELEMENTARY
Monday, September 27 — Pancake with syrup, sausage or sandwich, batter bite potatoes, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, September 28 — Hamburger with bun or sandwich, french fries, green beans, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, September 29 — Pizza or sandwich, french fries, green beans, fruit, milk.
Thursday, September 30 — Chicken nuggets or sandwich, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.
Friday, October 1 — Pancakes with syrup, sausage links or sandwich, batter bites, fruit, milk.
Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.
