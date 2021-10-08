ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, October 11 — Mandarin orange chicken or turkey wrap, Rice-A-Roni, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, October 12 — Chicken strips or chicken bowls, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, October 13 — Hot dogs on a bun or homemade meatball sub, tri-tater potato, baked beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, October 14 — Chicken patty with bun or shredded barbecue pork with bun, french fries, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Friday, October 15 — Pizza or goulash, garlic breadstick, carrots, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, October 11 — Mandarin orange chicken or sandwich, Rice-A-Roni, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, October 12 — Chicken strips or sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, October 13 — Hot dogs on a bun or sandwich, tri-tater potato, baked beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, October 14 — Chicken patty with bun or sandwich, french fries, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Friday, October 15 — Pizza or sandwich, carrots, fruit, milk

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

