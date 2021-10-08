ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH
Monday, October 11 — Mandarin orange chicken or turkey wrap, Rice-A-Roni, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, October 12 — Chicken strips or chicken bowls, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, October 13 — Hot dogs on a bun or homemade meatball sub, tri-tater potato, baked beans, fruit, milk.
Thursday, October 14 — Chicken patty with bun or shredded barbecue pork with bun, french fries, broccoli, fruit, milk.
Friday, October 15 — Pizza or goulash, garlic breadstick, carrots, fruit, milk.
ROYALTON ELEMENTARY
Monday, October 11 — Mandarin orange chicken or sandwich, Rice-A-Roni, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Tuesday, October 12 — Chicken strips or sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, October 13 — Hot dogs on a bun or sandwich, tri-tater potato, baked beans, fruit, milk.
Thursday, October 14 — Chicken patty with bun or sandwich, french fries, broccoli, fruit, milk.
Friday, October 15 — Pizza or sandwich, carrots, fruit, milk
Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.