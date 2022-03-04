ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, March 7 — Hamburger with bun or brat burger, tater tots, peas, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, March 8 — Chicken strips or chicken bowls, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, March 9 — Hot dog on bun or homemade meatball sub, tri-tater potato, baked beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, March 10 — Chicken patty with bun or shredded barbecue pork with bun, french fries, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Friday, March 11 — Pizza or chicken Alfredo, garlic breadstick, broccoli, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, March 7 — Hamburger with bun or sandwich, french fries, peas, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, March 8 — Chicken strips or sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, March 9 — Hot dog on bun or sandwich, tri-tater potato, baked beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, March 10 — Chicken patty with bun or sandwich, smiley fries, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Friday, March 11 — Cheese pizza or sandwich, corn, fruit, milk.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

