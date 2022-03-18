ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, March 21 — Diced chicken with gravy or sausage gravy over mashed potatoes, roll with butter, corn, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, March 22 — Taco in a bag or homemade chicken enchilada, Spanish rice, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, March 23 — Brats with bun or barbecue chicken with bun, batter bite potatoes, carrots, fruit, milk.

Thursday, March 24 — Pizza hot dish or cheeseburger hot dish, garlic breadstick, green beans, fruit, milk.

Friday, March 25 — Homemade soup and saltine crackers and garlic cheese bread or ham and cheese with bun, coleslaw, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, March 21 — Diced chicken with gravy or sandwich, corn, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, March 22 — Taco in a bag or sandwich, Spanish rice, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, March 23 — Macaroni and cheese or sandwich, corn, garlic breadstick, fruit, milk.

Thursday, March 24 — Brats with bun or sandwich, green beans, batter bite potatoes, fruit, milk.

Friday, March 25 — Pancake with syrup and Gogurt or sandwich, hash brown potatoes, fruit, milk.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

