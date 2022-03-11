ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, March 14 — Chicken nuggets or corn dog, scalloped potatoes, carrots, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, March 15 — Mandarin orange chicken or pork egg roll, Rice-A-Roni, green beans, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, March 16 — Pepperoni pizza or pizza crunchers, homemade pasta salad, peas, fruit, milk.

Thursday, March 17 — Riblet on a hoagie bun or homemade sloppy jo with bun, cheesy hash browns, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Friday, March 18 — No school.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, March 14 — Corn dog or sandwich, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, March 15 — Mandarin orange chicken or sandwich, Rice-A-Roni, carrots, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, March 16 — Pizza or sandwich, pasta salad, peas, fruit, milk.

Thursday, March 17 — Homemade sloppy jo with bun or sandwich, cheesy hash browns, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Friday, March 18 — No school.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

