ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, January 17 — No school.

Tuesday, January 18 — Taco in a bag or homemade chicken enchilada, Spanish rice, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, January 19 — Brats with bun or barbecue chicken with bun, batter bite potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, January 20 — Pizza hot dish or cheeseburger hot dish with garlic breadstick, carrots, fruit, milk.

Friday, January 21 — Homemade chicken noodle soup and saltine crackers, garlic cheese bread or ham and cheese with bun, coleslaw, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Tuesday, January 18 — Taco in a bag or sandwich, Spanish rice, corn, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, January 19 — Brats with bun or sandwich, batter bite potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, January 20 — Cheeseburger hot dish with garlic breadstick or sandwich, carrots, fruit, milk.

Friday, January 21 — Pancakes with syrup, sausage links or sandwich, batter bites, fruit, milk.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

