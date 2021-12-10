ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, December 13 — Hamburger with bun or turkey wrap with fixings, tater tots, peas, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, December 14 — Chicken strips or chicken bowls, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, December 15 — Hot dogs on a bun or homemade meatball sub, tri-tater potatoes, baked beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, December 16 — Chicken patty with bun or shredded barbecue pork with bun, french fries, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Friday, December 17 — Pizza or chicken Alfredo, garlic breadstick, corn, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, December 13 — Hamburger with bun or sandwich, french fries, peas, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, December 14 — Chicken strips or sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, December 15 — Hot dogs on a bun or sandwich, tri-tater potatoes, baked beans, fruit, milk.

Thursday, December 16 — Chicken patty with bun or sandwich, french fries, broccoli, fruit, milk.

Friday, December 17 — Pizza or sandwich, corn, fruit, milk.

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

Load comments