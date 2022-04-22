ROYALTON MIDDLE/HIGH

Monday, April 25 — Corn dog or chicken nuggets, scalloped potatoes, carrots, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, April 26 — Mandarin orange chicken or pork egg roll, Rice-A-Roni, green beans, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, April 27 — Pepperoni pizza or pizza crunchers, homemade pasta salad, California blend, fruit, milk.

Thursday, April 28 — Homemade sloppy jo with bun or riblet on hoagie bun, cheesy hash browns, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Friday, April 29 — Build a burger or build a sub, all the fixings, potato salad, chips, fruit, milk.

ROYALTON ELEMENTARY

Monday, April 25 — Corn dog or sandwich, scalloped potatoes, carrots, fruit, milk.

Tuesday, April 26 — Mandarin orange chicken or sandwich, Rice-A-Roni, green beans, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, April 27 — Pizza or sandwich, homemade pasta salad, California blend, fruit, milk.

Thursday, April 28 — Homemade sloppy jo with bun or sandwich, cheesy hash browns, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.

Friday, April 29 — Chicken patty on a bun or sandwich, potato salad, chips, fruit, milk

Note: Milk choices include 1%, skim and low fat chocolate. Menus are subject to change without notice.

