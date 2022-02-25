Royalton robotics
Submitted photo

Two Royalton Middle School Robotics teams, “Out of the Box” and “System Shut Down,” participated in the Thief River Falls Vex IQ tournament, Feb. 12.

Both teams received invitations to the Vex IQ State Tournament based on their skills performance. “Out of the Box” also won the Think Award for their problem solving and creative thinking.

Members of “Out of the Box” were Kolbe Bishop and Ezra Kalis. Pictured are members of “System Shut down” front row: Henry Hofstad. Back row (from left): Isaac Czech, Owen Paulson, Alex Mrosla.

