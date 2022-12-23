Royalton kicks off Community Education robotics program Dec 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Royalton Community Education Robotics kicked off its season, Dec. 10, at Kimball High School and had a successful day on the field.The “Big Brains” won the Design Award for their work on the engineering process and journal. They also received an invitation to the Vex IQ State Tournament this spring.The team includes (from left): Kane Kasella, Jackson Kasella, Blake Roering and August Manka. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Randall woman injured in crash northwest of Royalton Little Falls teen injured in snowmobile crash BMX, more than a fun sport for group of young friends Residents urge county to lower 2023 levy, budget Lange charged with setting wildfires near Little Falls E-Editions Morrison County Record Dec 18, 2022 0 Online Poll Season greetings and wishes for: You voted: A Merry and Blessed Christmas. A prosperous and healthy New Year. Vote View Results Back
