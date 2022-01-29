Royalton Community Education Robotics kicked off their season Saturday, Jan. 15 at Rocori High School and had a successful day on the field.

Three teams received invitations to the Vex IQ State Tournament for their performance.

The “Smarties” won the Design Award for their work on the engineering process and journal. First place in teamwork went to the “Bobbers” and second place in teamwork to the “Bullsharks.”

Other award winners were “Out of the Box” with the Think Award for their problem solving and creative thinking. “System Shutdown” won the Middle School Excellence Award.

