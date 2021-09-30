Amy Birkland from Ridgewater College will be at Little Falls Community High School Monday, Oct. 11, at 11 a.m. She will visit with students, parents and community members who are interested in learning more about the opportunities available on the Willmar and Hutchinson campuses.
Ridgewater College offers more than 100 programs in both technical and transfer education. Whether a student’s goal is a great career after two years of school or to finish their generals and transfer to a four-year college, Ridgewater may be a place to start.
Anyone wishing to meet with the representative is asked to contact the Little Falls Community High School counselor. Learn more about Ridgewater by visiting ridgewater.edu or calling 1 (800) 722-1151.
