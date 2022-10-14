Swanville Public School announced the September Junior High Student of the Month, is ninth grade student Reece Jackson. She is the daughter of Todd and Stacy Jackson.
Jackson has played volleyball, basketball and softball since sixth grade. She served on Student Council during her seventh-grade year.
Outside of school, Jackson is also very active. She volunteers at Vacation Bible School and also works during Swanville Carnival. She is consistently on A the honor roll and was a student of the month her eighth-grade year.
She said her favorite thing about school is seeing her friends.
Her advice to other students is “continue to work hard, and good things will happen.”
“Reece is a very pleasant student to work with in class. She shows up every day with a smile on her face and is ready to learn. Reese always does her best on every assignment and submits high quality work. She has developed good problem-solving skills and is always willing to try a problem before asking for help. I absolutely enjoy working with Reece and I look forward to working with her in the future,” said math instructor Liza Hasse.
Jackson enjoys playing sports, as well as hanging with her friends, family and her cats. She has a lot of interests and isn’t sure what that will mean for the future, but she knows she wants to continue her education while continuing to play sports.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.