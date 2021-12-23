Swanville Public School announced that eighth-grader Reece Jackson has been named as the December Junior High Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Todd and Stacy Jackson.
Jackson has played volleyball, basketball and softball since seventh grade, and also participating for many years in elementary sports. Student Council has been fortunate to have her as a member since she started the Junior/Senior High in seventh grade. She is consistently on the A Honor Roll and has earned awards for her academic participation.
Outside of school, Jackson is involved in church events and youth group activities.
“Reece is enjoyable to have in class as she shows an amazing commitment to her learning. She has excellent grades, is very respectful to her peers and staff, and takes the initiative to help others,” said Social Studies teacher Pam Czech. “Reece has a very strong work ethic which shows both in academics and in athletics. She is attentive in class, contributes to class discussions and is not afraid to ask questions. Because of these attributes, Reece is an excellent choice for student of the month and I expect great things for her in the future.”
Jackson’s favorite thing about school is getting to see her friends. Her advice to other students is: “Give everything your all, because in the end it’s all worth it.”
Jackson enjoys playing sports and hanging out with family and friends. She plans to attend college and to continue playing basketball.
