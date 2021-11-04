Ethan Poser and Caleb Matros
Submitted Photo

Little Falls Community High School seniors Ethan Poser, left, and Caleb Matros competed in Round 1 of the DECA Virtual Business Accounting Challenge in late October.

The goal of this accounting challenge was for students to be forensic auditors and find accounting errors in business records. Students were scored and ranked based on finding all errors and completion time.

Poser and Matros finished first in Minnesota, first in the central/midwest region out of 46 teams and third nationally out of 156 teams. With their first place finish in the central region, Poser and Matros have qualified for the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta in April of 2022, to compete against the top 16 teams in the nation.

