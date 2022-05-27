Morgan Pohlkamp and Logan Herold have been named as the April Students of the Month at Pierz Healy High School. They were chosen by the faculty committee, recognizing their high academic standards, leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities.
Pohlkamp is the daughter of John Pohlkamp and has been involved in tennis as captain, in softball as captain, in WEB (Where Everyone Belongs), EPIC (Encouraging Positive Influences and Choices) as an officer, Peer Helping and Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Tennis, where she earned the Spirit Award, Most Improved Doubles and was All-Conference Honorable Mention, is her favorite activity, “Because of all the memories and the lifelong friends I’ve made along the way,” she said.
Although tennis is her favorite, going to state for dance and dancing in the 2020 state tournament made for her most memorable experience.
Because he always pushes her to make good decisions and has always been there for her, Pohlkamp’s dad is her role model.
The young woman whose friends would describe as fun and spunky, will miss seeing those friends every day as she heads to North Dakota State University (NDSU) to major in psychology.
Ruth Stuckmayer said Pohlkamp will also be missed.
“It has been an absolute pleasure having Morgan in class over the years,” Stuckmayer said. “Her spirited personality and love for life is evident each day. She is so good at making others feel better and she did so much for our school spirit and the senior class.”
Stuckmayer said Pohlkamp challenged herself by taking several college classes along with being very involved in school.
“She was a leader in class and brought good energy to our discussions and group work,” Stuckmayer said. “She had very good ideas and was disciplined in her coursework.”
As for her athletics, Stuckmayer said Pohlkamp was a great team player.
“She was kind and supportive of the younger athletes. She set a good example by putting forth her best effort each day,” Stuckmayer said.
Herold is the son of Justin and Cara Herold and has a brother, Cameryn Herold.
During high school, he was involved in golf and trap, with golf being his favorite because it was challenging.
Golf also made for Herold’s most memorable experience, which was to go to a golf trip to Biwabik. His greatest accomplishment, he said, also involved golf — winning the conference in the sport.
“I have had the extreme pleasure of coaching Logan in golf for the past six years. I have seen him mature and grow into a fantastic leader who I can have great conversations with and challenge on the course,” said Golf Coach Joel Pohland. “He challenges me to be a better coach and is always modeling excellence as a player, teammate, friend and student.”
Pohland said Herold will find great success after high school.
“Logan has a demeanor that I only wish I had at his age and it has been such an honor to watch him grow into the golfer and person he has,” Pohland said.
Because they helped him become who he is, Herold named his parents as his role models.
Herold, who said his friends would describe him as funny and a good golfer, will miss those friends as he heads to NDSU this fall.
As Students of the Month, Pohlkamp and Herold are eligible for $1,500 scholarships from Farmers and Merchants State Bank, sponsors of the Students of the Month program in Pierz.
