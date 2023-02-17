Knowledge Bowl
Submitted photo

The Pierz Pioneers 10th grade team earned bronze medals for third place Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Cathedral in St. Cloud, against strong competition from Albany, Mora, Zimmerman, Foley and others.

From left: Guy Clemons-Virnig, Conner Cummings, Lucas Kundstlaben, Julian Westmoreland and Roman Skiba.

