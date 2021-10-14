Each year, the Minnesota Educational Facilities Management Professionals Association (MASMS) awards a school district, which is a MASMS member, a grant for $1,000 for a sustainable building and grounds project. The project theme this year is “getting students involved in a facility and/or grounds project”.
This year, MASMS has selected the Pierz School District to receive the grant.
Pat Tax, Pierz Healy High School ag department teacher and FFA adviser, submitted the following proposal:
“We are starting a landscaping project that will be at the main entrance of the high school. We will get students involved with every process of this project. Students have already begun designing the project, then in late summer or early fall remove the sod and finally, lay the landscaping fabric and plant the shrubs. I am enclosing a picture of the existing front and we will provide a photo of the completed project by Oct. 31, 2021. We would sure appreciate help with funding this.,” she wrote.
MASMS is a professional organization committed to promoting excellence in the operation and care of educational facilities. It is a group of over 900 individuals in the areas of facilities/grounds/health and safety/operations for Minnesota K-12 and higher education organizations. It is a member-oriented, problem solving, professional group committed to school facilities management.
