Monday, September 20 — Cheese filled breadstick, dipping sauce, potato rounds, applesauce, milk.
Tuesday, September 21 — Orange chicken, brown rice, vegetable blend, watermelon, Teddy Graham snack, milk.
Wednesday, September 22 — Breaded chicken, sandwich, au gratin potatoes peas, grapes, milk.
Thursday, September 23 — Macaroni and cheese, mini corn dogs, green beans, fresh strawberries, milk.
Friday, September 24 — French toast sticks, omelet, orange smiles, juice, milk.
Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.
