PIERZ HEALY HIGH
Monday, May 15 — Breaded chicken patty or turkey salad, bun, au gratin potatoes, peas, fresh veggies and dip, strawberry cup, milk.
Tuesday, May 16 — Spaghetti or ham salad, breadstick, fresh veggies and dip, Caesar salad, mixed berries, mixed fruit, milk.
Wednesday, May 17 — Grilled chicken sandwich or taco salad, tomato soup, fresh veggies and dip, mixed vegetables, sliced peaches, strawberry cup, milk.
Thursday, May 18 — Pulled pork sandwich or chicken salad, corn, fresh veggies and dip, baked beans, apple, mandarin oranges, apple crisp, milk.
Friday, May 19 — Pepperoni pizza or chef salad, salad with dressing, steamed broccoli, pears, milk.
PIONEER ELEMENTARY
Monday, May 15 — Mini corn dogs, tri-tater, baked beans, cucumbers, apple, milk.
Tuesday, May 16 — Hamburger with bun, french fries, carrot sticks, fresh grapes, milk.
Wednesday, May 17 — Orange chicken, brown rice, dinner roll, raw broccoli, applesauce cup, milk.
Thursday, May 18 — Italian dunkers, cheese cubes, green beans, pineapple tidbits, ice cream bar, milk.
Friday, May 19 — Pancake on a stick, tri-tater, Dragon juice, carrot sticks, oranges, milk.
Note: Students have a choice of 1% white milk or fat free chocolate milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.
