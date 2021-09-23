Monday, September 27 — Popcorn chicken, pretzel with cheese sauce, carrots and dip, diced mixed fruit, milk.
Tuesday, September 28 — Chicken fajita wrap corn, refried beans, watermelon, milk.
Wednesday, September 29 — Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crackers, mixed vegetables, blueberries, milk.
Thursday, September 30 — Sloppy jo on bun, Sun chips, carrots and dip, grapes, milk.
Friday, October 1 —Pizza bites with dipper sauce, steamed broccoli, apple, milk.
Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.
