Pierz school lunch menu, Oct. 24 - 28 Oct 21, 2022

Monday, October 24 — Pepperoni pizza, green beans, strawberry banana Jonny Pop, diced peaches, raw broccoli with dip, milk.

Tuesday, October 25 — Chicken Alfredo, garlic breadstick, steamed broccoli, grapes, milk.

Wednesday, October 26 — Mini corn dogs, fries, baked beans, frozen swirl cup, milk.

Thursday, October 27 — Grilled cheese sandwich, school-made chili, carrots and celery with dip, apple, milk.

Friday, October 28 — Sub sandwich, Sun Chips, fresh veggies with dip, grapes, milk.

Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.
